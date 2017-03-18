Dealer linked to overdoses sentenced to 4 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Hartford man linked to two people’s overdoses on fentanyl has been sentenced to four years for in prison for distributing drugs.

Forty-one-year-old Josemanuel Rios pleaded guilty in November conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Federal prosecutors say he was sentenced Friday in New Haven to the prison term and three years of supervised release.

Rios was identified as the source of drugs ingested by a male and female who overdosed at a motel in Enfield in February 2016. The overdoses were not fatal.

Investigators say a search of an East Hartford hotel room turned up 200 bags of fentanyl stamped with the same image found on bags of the drugs in the Enfield motel.