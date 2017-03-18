Dangerous batch of heroin circulating Massachusetts

LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning to addicts. There’s a dangerous batch of heroin circulating parts of the state.

In Lowell, they’ve responded to six near-fatal overdoses since Thursday. The victims survived only because of the drug Narcan.

District Attorneys and fire departments are warning people to be particularly careful this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

They’re encouraging those who know people struggling with drug addiction to make extra phone calls and check-in visits and to have Narcan ready.