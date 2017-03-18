Dangerous batch of heroin circulating Massachusetts

In Lowell, they've responded to six near-fatal overdoses since Thursday

By Published:
Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
file photo (Thinkstock)

LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning to addicts. There’s a dangerous batch of heroin circulating parts of the state.

In Lowell, they’ve responded to six near-fatal overdoses since Thursday. The victims survived only because of the drug Narcan.

District Attorneys and fire departments are warning people to be particularly careful this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

They’re encouraging those who know people struggling with drug addiction to make extra phone calls and check-in visits and to have Narcan ready.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s