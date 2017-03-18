Controversial Trump billboard erected in Arizona

(NBC) – A controversial President Trump billboard in Arizona is causing many to take a second look.

The poster of POTUS is located on Grand Avenue in Phoenix. Alongside the president are mushroom clouds shaped like clowns and swastikas shaped like dollar signs. Also, Trump is wearing a Russian flag pin on his lapel.

The billboard was created by Karen Fiorito for “Art Detour” weekend. This is second controversial art she has posted. In 2004, she made one with former President George W. Bush and top government officials. The sign said “Dear America…we lied to you for your own good.”

“Something that really concerned us was this idea of a dictatorship where things were going in a certain direction,” said Fiorito.

Fiorito says she expects negative comments from Trump supporters.

A longtime patron of the arts on Grove Avenue, the sign was authorized by the billboard owner, and will remain up as long as President Trump is in office.