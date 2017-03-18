Rated PG-13

1 hour 45 minutes

Zoey Deutch, Jennifer Beals, Halston Sage, Logan Miller

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Did you ever have that eerie feeling of déjà vu? You know, re-living a terrible time over and over again?

It’s a perplexing and frightening predicament that generates the excitement in the intriguing teenage melodrama “Before I Fall.”

The very talented Zoey Deutch works wonders with her role as the doomed teenager trying to make amends for her less-than-sparkling lifestyle.

She’ll ask her mom, Jennifer Beals (of “Flashdance” fame a generation ago), if the teen’s a good person. But of course, what would you expect a mother to say? Zoey’s only asking, because after her fatal traffic accident, she gets to re-live the last few days of her life to become a better person.

“Before I Fall” is a good-hearted fantasy that works on your emotions again and again. Zoey’s been granted a reprieve to put her life and her legacy in order. To discover it’s time to replace her worthless boyfriend with someone she could never appreciate earlier.

Zoey’s on borrowed time caught up in a twilight zone. This fine young actress is believable enough to have us buying into her one last chance at being better remembered by those she’s leaving behind.

Being in a car at night with friends can bring on a premonition filled with sheer terror.

“Before I Fall” has you in its grip, mostly because of Zoey Deutch giving the kind of stunning performance that gives the story credibility. “Before I Fall” is a well-crafted fantasy with a neat psychological twist adding up to a solid 3 stars.

Just suspend your desire to disbelieve and let the movie do the rest.