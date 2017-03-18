Anti-war veterans group protesting St. Patrick’s Day parade

BOSTON (AP) — A group of anti-war military veterans say they’ll hold a silent protest because they’ve again been prevented from marching in the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston.

Veterans For Peace has been trying for years to march in Sunday’s parade through the South Boston neighborhood organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council.

Pat Scanlon says the group has been prevented from marching over the years because they advocate for peace, not war. He said supporters will still gather along the parade route in silent protest.

The Allied War Veterans Council didn’t immediately comment.

The group faced backlash this year after initially denying a group of gay veterans from marching. But they reversed course after a number of politicians threatened to back out.