Anti-war veterans group protesting St. Patrick’s Day parade

The Allied War Veterans Council didn't immediately comment

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — A group of anti-war military veterans say they’ll hold a silent protest because they’ve again been prevented from marching in the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston.

Veterans For Peace has been trying for years to march in Sunday’s parade through the South Boston neighborhood organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council.

Pat Scanlon says the group has been prevented from marching over the years because they advocate for peace, not war. He said supporters will still gather along the parade route in silent protest.

The Allied War Veterans Council didn’t immediately comment.

The group faced backlash this year after initially denying a group of gay veterans from marching. But they reversed course after a number of politicians threatened to back out.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s