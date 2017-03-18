Airport-state dispute over runway length heading to trial

By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press Published:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A dispute between Tweed-New Haven Airport and state government over a Connecticut law that limits the length of the airport’s main runway is headed to a one-day trial before a federal magistrate judge.

The trial is set for Wednesday in federal court in Hartford.

Airport officials are suing the state over the 2009 law that limits Tweed’s main runway to its current 5,600 feet. They say the short runway is threatening the only current commercial service at the airport — daily flights to Philadelphia — and preventing Tweed from attracting more commercial flights.

Airport officials want to lengthen the runway to more than 7,000 feet on existing airport property and say federal aviation law supersedes state law.

The state attorney general’s office denied Tweed’s claims and is defending the law.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s