9 people homeless after a fire on Maybrook Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine people are without a place to stay after a fire in Springfield Saturday morning.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, firefighters were called to 122 Maybrook Rd just before 1 o’clock Saturday morning for a house fire.

When firefighters got there, they found a fire in the attic, which was caused by a wood pellet stove in the living room below.

All of the residents made it out of the house safely. The Red Cross is helping those nine people find another place to stay.