Winter sports facilities receive boost from recent snowfall

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s storm provided some much needed snow for Northfield Mountain Recreation and Environmental Center. Many skiers were there on Friday, getting a head start on the weekend cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. The trails were packed powder, providing ideal conditions for skiers.

Before Tuesday’s snowstorm, the ski center had been closed for the previous two weeks because of the lack of snow. “We had a couple weeks with no good snow and hardly anybody was here to even go for a hike,” Recreation Services Coordinator Dwight Harrison explained. “Then the snow came, and the phone starts ringing and the cars start coming in.”

Harrision told 22News there are a few spots they had to block off that have melted in the sun. He also said he expects these good conditions to continue through the weekend.