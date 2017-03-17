White House doubles down on wiretaps

(NBC News) Congress has delivered another blow to the president’s explosive claims that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.

Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee dismissed those allegations saying they see “no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance” by the U.S. government.

This comes despite President Trump on Wednesday hinting at more evidence coming forward sometime in the next two weeks.

The White House is also on defense after strike two for the president’s travel ban, knocked down by federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland hours before it was set to take effect.

“We’re going to fight this terrible ruling,” President Trump said. “We’re going to take our case as far as it needs to go, including all the way up to Supreme Court.”

