Western Massachusetts residents to be honored as Hometown Heroes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven hometown heroes will be honored Friday morning during the 15th annual American Red Cross Hometown Heroes Breakfast.

Each year, the event celebrates local heroes who exhibit selflessness, courage, and kindness through acts of heroism in western Massachusetts.

More than 450 people are expected to attend the breakfast this year, including the heroes’ friends and families, community leaders, and business owners.

The breakfast helps to support disaster relief throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties.

22News will be live streaming the event at 7:30 a.m. right here on WWLP.com

Read their stories: