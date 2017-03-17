Viral exhibit comes off the museum walls

(CNN) – The traditional velvet ropes, hushed galleries and static paintings of many art museums aren’t for everyone, especially when interaction is just a smartphone tap away. So when museumgoers are encouraged to immerse themselves in the art, it creates some buzz.

At 11 a.m. on a weekday morning in Washington, visitors are queued up at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

The big draw – not the works of a fresh up-and-comer – and mostly off the wall.

Melissa Chiu, of the Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden, says, “It really is this idea of infinity in its full three-dimensionality that you see in the Infinity Mirror Rooms in the that makes this exhibition so special.”

Fueling record Hirshhorn crowds are the mirrored walls of a handful of small so-called infinity rooms, where visitors spend less than a minute.

The artist, Yayoi Kusama, is nearly 88 years old. Her lifelong struggles with anxiety and hallucinations, channeled into decades of works defined by repetition. Patterns like polka dots, and her beloved pumpkins, to infinity. And more than fifty years after the first version of this peep-show-esque work, titled Love Forever, another element of infinity for Kusama.

The museum’s #infintekusama hashtag, has reached more than 35 million social feeds, thanks to the art’s Instagram-friendly colors and vibe.

The ‘Obliteration Room’, which throws out that old museum notion of, “Look, but don’t touch,” and says, “Look, but DO touch,” encourages visitors to leave a lasting artistic impression.

These walls, this furniture, all of this, was once a stark white. Today, visitors place colored dots as they please.

Director Chiu says Kusama’s interactive concepts show an artist ahead of her time. “Even though Kusama’s been making these kinds of works since the mid-1960s, I think it’s today — in 2017 — that people are actually fully understanding them.”

But to fully understand Kusama, Chiu says it’s still key among selfies and hashtags and snaps, to have a private connection with the art too. “Just for a moment if we’re able to put down our cell phones, and actually experience something in almost a meditative way, I think that that’s what people take away from this. There’s just this moment in which there’s a common ground, there’s a universality in the experience that we are one tiny speck – to use Kusama’s words – one tiny speck within the cosmos.”

A different concept of an image, gone viral.

After wrapping up in Washington in mid-May, the popular exhibition will travel to Seattle, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Toronto and Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 CNN