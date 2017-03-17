Study: Top students more likely to smoke pot, drink

(CNN) – British teenagers with the highest test scores are more likely to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana. That’s according to a recent study published in the British Medical Journal Open.

Researchers surveyed more than 6,000 students from public and private schools across England. They used questionnaires to track regular use of tobacco, alcohol and cannabis from age 13 or 14 through the age of 19 or 20, and national test scores to rank students academically.

The study found that older teenagers with the highest scores were more than twice as likely to drink alcohol regularly, compared with lower-scoring students.

It should be noted, however, that the drinking age in the U.K. is 18.

The study also found students with the highest test scores were nearly twice as likely to use cannabis regularly and 50-percent more likely to use it occasionally.

However, this same group was less likely to smoke cigarettes and binge-drink.

