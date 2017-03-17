Trump continues pattern of claims without evidence

(CNN) – The fuse on the explosive wiretapping claim was lit by a flurry of tweets, yet as skeptical lawmakers have pressed the president for details, he has waffled.

“Well, I’ve been reading about things – I read, I think it was January 20th, a New York Times article where they talked about wiretapping…”

It’s a pattern. In the election: just weeks before the vote, when many polls showed him trailing, he said…”The election is rigged. It’s rigged like you’ve never seen before…”

He produced no evidence, yet when Hillary Clinton took the popular vote he flung out another unsupported claim…”In addition to winning the electoral college in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

On his tax returns: for years, he promised he would release them. In May, 2014…”if I decide to run for office, I’ll produce my tax returns, absolutely and I would love to do that.”

In February 2016, now, he’s says he’s under audit and can’t – an explanation many tax experts find mysterious, questionable, and unsupported by the law.

On Barack Obama’s citizenship: “Why doesn’t he show his birth certificate?”

For years Trump implied Obama was hiding something, then when the birth certificate appeared, a new unsubstantiated claim came with it…”An extremely credible source has called my office and told me that Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a fraud.”

He said Muslim crowds in America celebrated on 9-11…”And I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building came down.”

He hinted at scandal in the election, tweeting he’d “spill the beans” on Ted Cruz’s wife – and tarring Cruz’s father too…”All I did was point out the fact that on the cover of the National Enquirer there was a picture of him and crazy Lee Harvey Oswald having breakfast.”

And yet while headlines, outrage, and days of fury have followed all these incendiary claims by Trump – one thing never has – at least in these cases: any real sense of proof.

