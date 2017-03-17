Traditional Irish Stew with Buckley Healthcare Center

GREENFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield is a place where life is celebrated — and one of their standout features of the center is their brain healthy food! Head Chef at Seasons Restaurant Mike Harrison showed us how to make Irish Stew.

Buckley Healthcare Center

95 Laurel Street

Greenfield

Call (413) 774-3143 or visit BuckleyHealthcare.com.

Irish Stew

Ingredients:

2 medium onions, chopped

Oil, for frying

1 ounce butter

1 sprig dried thyme

2 ½ pounds lamb, cut into large pieces

7 carrots, chopped length ways into 2 inch pieces

2 tablespoons pearl barley

5 cups chicken stock

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

1 bouquet garni (parsley, thyme, & bay leaf)

12 medium potatoes

1 bunch parsley, leaves finely chopped

1 bunch chives

Directions:

1. In a large heavy-bottom saucepan, cook the onions in oil & butter, on medium-high heat until they are translucent. Add the dried thyme and stir. Add the lamb and brown on high heat to seal in juices. Add carrots & pearl barley. Pour in the chicken stock so that it almost covers the meat and vegetables. Season with salt and pepper, and add the bouquet garni.

2. Cover and cook on low heat for 2 hours, being careful not to boil.

3. Place potatoes on top of stew, cover and cook 30 minutes until the meat is falling beautifully off the bones and potatoes are fork tender.

4. Serve the stew in large flat soup bowls and drizzle Herb Butter (see below) over the potatoes or garnish with parsley and chives.

Herb Butter

1 stick butter

1 small bunch parsley, finely chopped

1 small bunch chives, finely chopped

1 spring of thyme

Melt butter in a small saucepan. Add parsley, chives, and thyme.

About Buckley Healthcare Center:

Discover a different kind of care – one that ensures that you’re surrounded by people who make a difference in your life. In 11 states, patients feel right at home at National HealthCare Corporation’s more than 130 affiliated centers. Our family of centers deliver exceptional services in locations that are close to home and family, in line with our longtime commitment to provide a continuum of care to those who need our services at any age.

At NHC Buckley, Care is Our Business. Our skilled nursing and rehab center provides a full spectrum of health care services such as skilled 24 hour nursing care, long-term care, rehabilitation services and short-term respite care, palliative care and on-site hospice care. Please refer to our Services page for more information

We encourage you to review the information provided throughout this website that details what we offer our patients, families and community. Visitors are welcome any time to visit patients or tour our center.

Life may change, but it never gets old.

