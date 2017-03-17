Teens use Facebook live during police chase

(CNN) – Experts have said criminals using social media during criminal acts is a growing problem, as is juvenile crime as a whole during spring break.

With police sirens and a police pursuit, these teenagers plot their getaway on social media early Wednesday morning.

Police said the juveniles were rolling in a stolen car, while they documented the chase on Facebook live.

But after a tire busted in front of this hotel on Mount Moriah, the group’s social media experiment ended. Officers arrested a 15, a 16 and two 17 year old boys following a short foot chase.

Authorities said the teens stole a women’s car Wednesday morning at this home in Hickory Hill, one of them later pointed a gun at the woman when she spotted the car, before the group got on Facebook live

Jimmy Chambers, of the District Attorney Office Gang Unit, said, “It’s like they are creating their own movie, committing crimes against people and it’s crazy.”

Chambers, who works with youth gang members, said spring break week traditionally brings an uptick in juvenile crime, as boredom can lead to bad decisions.

Chambers added, “The kids are out of school, they don’t have nothing to do. That’s bullcrap. They do have something to do. MAKE them something to do. You are the parent.”

The woman who had her stolen car returned wasn’t home this afternoon.

Police said the four teens involved in that Facebook live video could also be charged with aggravated assault.