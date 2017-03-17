Tech rules at SXSW

(NBC News) Tech companies are taking the opportunity to showcase their latest innovations at the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas.

Google and Levis teamed up on a smart jacket that connects with your smartphone and features a touch-screen sleeve, while security company Knightscope is using an artificial intelligence robot to fight crime.

Startup NIO conceptualizes the self-driving car as a new kind of space.

“The Eve doesn’t really look like a car interior, it looks like a lounge if anything,” says CNET.com’s Roger Cheng.

Others are showing it’s not all fun and games when it comes to virtual reality.

The University of Southern California’s Dr. Skip Rizzo teamed up with DELL to use VR as a therapy for veterans suffering from PTSD.

“Basically you’re asking the patient to go back and confront and process the difficult emotional memories that surround the trauma,” Rizzo explains.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2mUvB9f