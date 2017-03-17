Suspect arrested in South Hadley, Pittsfield bank robberies

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of committing three bank robberies, in both Hampshire and Berkshire Counties, has been arrested.

At around 1:30 Friday afternoon, Pittsfield police officers arrested Mike Bedford, 42, and searched his home on North Street in Pittsfield. According to Pittsfield Police Sgt. John Soules, Bedford is accused of robbing the Greylock Federal Credit Union in Pittsfield in December of 2015. He is also accused of robbing the Berkshire Bank branch on Lamb Street in South Hadley twice last year.

He is being charged with three counts of armed robbery while masked.

The case was handled by Pittsfield and South Hadley police, as well as members of the Berkshire County Special Response Team.