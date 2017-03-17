Students play victims during mock DUI crash

The goal was to create awareness for overall driving safety

Misty Inglet Published: Updated:

(CNN) – Every 15 minutes someone dies in an accident involving alcohol or drugs. Thursday, Century High School and emergency response agencies held a drunk driving crash stimulation.

The focus Thursday was on drinking, but the goal was to create awareness for overall driving safety. When you are behind the wheel, get rid of your phone, put it out of temptation’s way. Eliminate all other types of distractions, any inattention could turn deadly.

Law enforcement, the fire department and Wilks Funeral Home all played a part on Thursday. The cars were donated by Stan’s towing. Many people worked to have the message be as effective as possible.

