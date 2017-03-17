CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For some, when you think of St. Patrick’s Day you think of drinking green beer and “Kiss Me I’m Irish” buttons, but for Chicopee resident Ann Baker, it’s about celebrating family, tradition, and of course, remembering her beloved country Ireland.

On Friday, St. Patrick’s Day is a day filled with Irish pride. 22News went to Chicopee to speak with Baker, who is a first generation Irish American. At just 16 years old, she migrated to the United States in 1956, looking for a better life; a life that now involves 3 children and 6 grandchildren.

Baker told 22News St. Patrick’s Day is about keeping family traditions alive and giving thanks; “This country has been so wonderful and we’ve had a lot of opportunities here. And it gives me great pride seeing so many Irish doing great things out here.”

Baker spent part of her day attending St. Patrick’s Day Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Springfield, which is an annual tradition for her and her family. She later joined the celebration at the city’s Hungry Hill Senior Center.

Irish Immigrants settled in the Hungry Hill section of Springfield. Hungry Hill received its name from the Irish potato famine.