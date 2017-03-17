Springfield streets and sidewalks the subject of complaints

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The main roads and sidewalks of Springfield’s bustling downtown are clear, but side streets are another story. 22News found a slippery mess on Baywood Street.

“They never do a good job in Springfield,” said Vikki Luccardi, who works in Springfield. “My grandmother lives not too far from here and it doesn’t even look like it was touched. You have to go five miles an hour or else you are bumping all over the road. It’s crazy.”

However, who’s to blame? The city’s Department of Public Works said they’ve plowed all the streets three times since Tuesday, but cars parked on residential side streets make a plow’s job difficult.

“I believe they did a good job, because it was unexpected in March. I think they did a great job,” said Graciela Guzman of Springfield.

22News found a van with a ticket still buried in snow.

“The heavy residential areas where we always have problems with ticketing and towing. We did almost 200 tows over the life of this storm. There were probably about 800 to 900 tickets written. It was better, but I would never say it was good,” said Chris Cignoli, Springfield’s DPW Director.

As for the sidewalks, clearing them is usually the responsibility of the homeowner or business, like outside of the McDonald’s in the city’s North End.

One viewer wrote to 22News complaining about the shape of the sidewalks along West Street, where it crosses Interstate 91. In this case, it is the responsibility of the city to do the clearing. We obtained a copy of a list of the select sidewalks the city is responsible for.

The good news is that Friday’s sun did it’s part to begin the slow melting process that will make all these problems eventually disappear.

Cignoli said he’s heard about complaints from some Springfield City Councilors, but said no one has called him to talk about it. 22News tried calling those city councilors and as of news time did not hear back.