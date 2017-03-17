Springfield man sentenced for firearm charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to a firearm charge back in December of 2016.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb, 26-year-old Mark Alexander pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Alexander and another Springfield man, Hector Nieves, were caught on September 2, 2015 trying to sell a .22 caliber pistol and ammunition to a “cooperating witness”, Weinreb said. Alexander has a history of felony charges, so he was not allowed to have the firearm or ammunition.

In July of 2016, 22News reported when Nieves was sentenced to five years in prison for the same charge. Nieves, a convicted rapist, also pleaded guilty.

NOTE: Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb; Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; and Mickey D. Leadingham, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division, made the announcement on Friday. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force and the ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex J. Grant of Weinreb’s Springfield Branch Office prosecuted the case.