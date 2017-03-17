Snow removal almost complete along Holyoke parade, road race route

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The massive snow clean-up effort continues in Holyoke ahead of Saturday’s Road Race and Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Parade.

The snow removal effort began earlier this week, and workers expect to have the streets and sidewalks cleared by the end of the day Friday.

Holyoke DPW Superintendent Mike McManus told 22News that his DPW crews received a lot of help.

“For the other departments, it’s been 40-plus individual pieces of equipment as well as the Gas and Electric, Holyoke Water Works, and Westfield, Chicopee; we’re all in this,” McManus said.

The 22News Storm Team is forecasting some possible light snow for this weekend, but McManus said his crews will have the streets cleared in time for the parade.

