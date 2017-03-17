Shamrock painting, Irish flag raising held in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Parade weekend is upon us, and final preparations are underway in Holyoke for Sunday’s big march. The Grand Colleen and members of her court were outside Holyoke City Hall Friday morning to paint the first shamrock along the route. Mayor Alex Morse also joined in to help in the painting.

After the work was done, the Irish flag was raised outside City Hall.

Friday’s shamrock painting was the first in a series of events that are planned through Sunday in the city of Holyoke. Saturday, thousands will descend upon downtown for the 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Road Race, while the parade itself will step-off from Northampton Street at 11:30 Sunday morning.

Parade/Road Race Information