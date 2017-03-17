Sen. Warren backs rail link from Springfield to Boston

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – It’s a project that Western Massachusetts residents have been pushing for years: high-speed rail linking Springfield to Boston.

“We need to connect the state up. We’re too far from Boston,” said Springfield state Representative Bud Williams.

On Thursday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) stressed the need for a train that runs from Boston to Worcester to Springfield. Longmeadow state Senator Eric Lesser, who’s been advocating for east-west rail service on Beacon Hill, told 22News this is a major step in the right direction.

“This is very, very exciting. It’s a huge boost of momentum for us. It’s a big deal to have her behind this project and putting her weight and her stature behind it,” said Sen. Lesser.

President Donald Trump plans to ask Congress to approve a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to bring the nation’s roads, bridges and rail system to a state of good repair. A strong and diverse transportation system is the driving force of our economy. Representative Williams said high-speed rail could bring many more businesses and families to the region.

He said, “It makes good sense. If someone can jump on the train and get to Boston in 45 minutes, 55 minutes, they can actually work in Boston and live out here in the Pioneer Valley.”

Senator Warren will be traveling to her Springfield office on Monday to meet with constituents.