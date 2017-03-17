Police issue warning after Hadley car break-ins

The best protection against car break-ins is to always lock your car doors

By Published:

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley Police are urging residents to lock their cars after a series of car break-ins.

Hadley Police Officer Chris Roeder told 22News the two thefts occurred Wednesday evening on Chmura Road. He said the car doors were left unlocked, and the thief got away with cash and electronics.

Peter Sadlowski, who has lived on Chmura Road for more than 40 years, said he keeps his car locked in his garage, at all times; “I lock everything up, outside coming in and that’s about it. And I haven’t had no problems.”

The best protection against car break-ins is to always lock your car doors, and never leave valuables in plain sight. If you see something suspicious, call the police.

