Parents found dead after child calls 911 saying they wouldn’t wake up

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the two people found dead at a home in Centerville on Thursday morning.

The Coroner says 36-year-old Brian J. Halye and 34-year-old Courtney Halye were found dead.

Police say they believe the deaths are related to drugs that were found in the home. Police are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death.

Children of the couple called 911 around 7:45 a.m. Thursday from a house in the 7600 block of East Von Dette Circle.

The kid called saying his parents in the home would not wake up.

Officers arrived on the scene in less than two minutes and found two adults dead at the scene.

There were four children inside when the bodies were found. Police did not release the ages of the children.

Police say the home does not have a history of trouble. The four children are with family members.