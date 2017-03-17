One injury in 3-car crash on Allen Street in Springfield

A woman was hurt, and an air bag deployed

Barry Kriger

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least one person was hurt in a collision involving three vehicles on Allen Street in Springfield’s East Forest Park neighborhood Friday night.

Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek confirmed for 22News that an ambulance had been called for a woman in one of the cars that crashed at the intersection of of Allen Street and Wheeler Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

“There was an air bag deployment,” Captain Strempek said.  “The injury doesn’t appear to be serious.”

Captain Strempek was unaware of any road closures associated with this accident.

