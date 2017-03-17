Northampton Police & School work to create alternative “High Five Friday”

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – “High Five Friday” may be over for Northampton schools, but there may be something else put in its place.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper and Superintendent of Schools John Provost met on Friday to discuss a successor program that would incorporate all perspectives of the community.

They discussed several options to address concerns brought forward about the program, and plan to seek input on ways to create positive interactions between students and police over the next two weeks.

According to a news release, Kasper and Provost looked over the following options to change the “High Five Friday” program:

Providing a consistent liaison between the police department and the elementary schools.

Creating opportunities for youth engagement through recreational activities.

Facilitating a community classroom for NPS to learn about the role of police in the community.