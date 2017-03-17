Multiple fire departments called in to put out Granby Motel fire overnight

Fire happened around 2:00 a.m.

By Published: Updated:

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Part of Route 202 had to be closed after a fire in Granby overnight.

Belchertown, Ludlow, and South Hadley fire departments all assisted in putting out the fire at the Granby Motel early Friday morning.

When 22News got to the site of the fire, the road was filled with fire engines and crews just after 2:00 a.m.

It’s still unclear how the fire started or if there were any injuries, but State Police from the Belchertown barracks confirmed the fire marshal has been called in.

22News will bring you information as it becomes available on air and online here at WWLP.com.

Click here to view a map of the location on your mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s