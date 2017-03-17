Multiple fire departments called in to put out Granby Motel fire overnight

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Part of Route 202 had to be closed after a fire in Granby overnight.

Belchertown, Ludlow, and South Hadley fire departments all assisted in putting out the fire at the Granby Motel early Friday morning.

When 22News got to the site of the fire, the road was filled with fire engines and crews just after 2:00 a.m.

It’s still unclear how the fire started or if there were any injuries, but State Police from the Belchertown barracks confirmed the fire marshal has been called in.

