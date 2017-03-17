Massachusetts unemployment rate increased in January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Career centers are working to help the jobless get back to work after the state unemployment rate rose during the month of January.

More than 100,000 state residents were out of a job in January. The Massachusetts unemployment rate rose to 3.2% that month, a trend the state hasn’t seen since 2013.

Rena Sheffield of Springfield was let go from her health care job unexpectedly and is still searching for work. Without enough money to afford a computer, she relies on city career centers to keep her connected to potential employers through email.

“I don’t have computer access, I don’t have internet access and it’s helping me to look for work,” Sheffield said.

Although the state unemployment rate is still below the national unemployment rate of 4.8%, urban communities like Springfield and Holyoke are hit the hardest.

The winter months can be especially difficult for those unemployed as families try to pay for heating and the homeless search for shelter from the cold.

“We open our doors at 8:30 and by 8:40 we were filled for the day,” Executive Director of Future Works Career Center Kevin Lynn said. “That’s really problematic for folks who are looking for service.

Future Works in Springfield provided more than 11,000 residents with career services, like resume workshops and computer classes last fiscal year.

Susetta Salgado, an employee at Future Works, told 22News that their job training classes are able to help community members gain the skills they need to get back into the workforce. Many of their programs are free.

“We help everybody,” Salgado said. “We have the youth program in here. We have the disability program in here. So it doesn’t matter where you’re standing right now.”

If you are looking for a job, the career center recommends that you expand your skills and volunteer to gain experience while you are unemployed.