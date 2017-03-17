Massachusetts man gets 17 years on child porn conviction

Neil Sweeney was convicted in October of possessing and distributing child pornography

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of distributing child pornography over the internet has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Neil Sweeney, of Worcester, was also sentenced this week to 10 years of probation upon completion of his prison term.

He was convicted in October of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Authorities say April 2015, Sweeney used an internet file sharing program to distribute dozens of videos and images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct to an undercover federal agent.

Investigators established through subscriber records, email records and other internet social networking activity that Sweeney was the user of the account. He was arrested in May 2015.

