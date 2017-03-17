JC Penney closing Berkshire Mall store

Holyoke Mall, Hampshire Mall locations spared from closings list

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2005 file photo, customers walk out of a J.C. Penny department store in Dallas. J.C. Penney said Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, that it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts JC Penney store is among the 138 locations the retailer is closing nationwide. CNBC reports that the JC Penney at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. Liquidations on the 138 closing stores will begin on April 17.

Click here for the complete listing of JC Penney store closings.

JC Penney is one of several department store chains that have cut back on locations in recent years, due to changing shopping consumer tastes and increased online competition. Macy’s closed locations at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Enfield Square Mall in Enfield, as well as the Berkshire Mall last year. Even more recently, Sears closed their Enfield Square location.

The closure of the Berkshire Mall store leaves JC Penney with two locations in western Massachusetts, one at the Holyoke Mall in Holyoke and one at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley. JC Penney also has a location in Sturbridge.

