JC Penney closing Berkshire Mall store

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts JC Penney store is among the 138 locations the retailer is closing nationwide. CNBC reports that the JC Penney at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. Liquidations on the 138 closing stores will begin on April 17.

Click here for the complete listing of JC Penney store closings.

JC Penney is one of several department store chains that have cut back on locations in recent years, due to changing shopping consumer tastes and increased online competition. Macy’s closed locations at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Enfield Square Mall in Enfield, as well as the Berkshire Mall last year. Even more recently, Sears closed their Enfield Square location.

The closure of the Berkshire Mall store leaves JC Penney with two locations in western Massachusetts, one at the Holyoke Mall in Holyoke and one at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley. JC Penney also has a location in Sturbridge.