Irish heritage celebrate in Chicopee, Aqua String Band performed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On this St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish flag was raised at Chicopee City Hall, and a member of the Aqua String Band was Mayor Richard Kos’ guest of honor.

Visitors couldn’t mistake Ken Maminski of Philadelphia! He and his Aqua String Band had entertained in Chicopee Thursday. They will put on a pre-Road Race concert Saturday in Holyoke, and will strike up the band during Sunday’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

Maminski told 22News that they love coming to western Massachusetts.

“Enjoyment of the crowd, taking pictures with everybody out there- the depth of the crowds alone; it’s unbelieveable,” Maminski said.

Maminski has been an Aqua String Band member for close to 40 years. He has never missed an opportunity to entertain during the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.