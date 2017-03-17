Irish flag raised at Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Friday with a flag raising at City Hall.

Dozens of people gathered on the steps of City Hall to watch the flag go up, and hear about the contributions that the city’s Irish community has made over the years.

The flag raising ceremony is held every year to represent the city’s deep ties to Ireland.

“Originally Eamon de Valera, the first premier of Ireland, was here when they were raising money for the fight against the English in 1917, and it was a great thing for the Irish who were living here then to welcome them, and I try to come every year,” Thomas Ireland of Springfield said.

The annual flag raising ceremony was one of just several events held in Springfield to celebrate Irish heritage.