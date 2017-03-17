Hundreds were without power after accident in Greenfield

More than 500 Eversource customers were without power

By and Published: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield residents were without power Friday night after a truck crashed into a utility pole.

According to the Greenfield Police Facebook, the one vehicle accident happened on Wisdom Way near Cumberland Road. As you can see in the photo, a white truck crashed into the utility pole, bringing down power lines.

Image Courtesy: Greenfield Police Department

A Greenfield Police Dispatcher told 22News the accident happened around 9:00 p.m. and the truck couldn’t be moved due to the down wires. At 10:00 p.m., the Eversource outage map showed 520 customers were without power.

Greenfield Fire Captain Clark Seaman told 22News there were no injuries and everyone got out of the truck safely. He said the power was turned off while crews work to repair the power line. Wisdom Way was also blocked off.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s