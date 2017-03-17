Hundreds were without power after accident in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield residents were without power Friday night after a truck crashed into a utility pole.

According to the Greenfield Police Facebook, the one vehicle accident happened on Wisdom Way near Cumberland Road. As you can see in the photo, a white truck crashed into the utility pole, bringing down power lines.

A Greenfield Police Dispatcher told 22News the accident happened around 9:00 p.m. and the truck couldn’t be moved due to the down wires. At 10:00 p.m., the Eversource outage map showed 520 customers were without power.

Greenfield Fire Captain Clark Seaman told 22News there were no injuries and everyone got out of the truck safely. He said the power was turned off while crews work to repair the power line. Wisdom Way was also blocked off.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.