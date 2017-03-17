Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade: Route and information

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you going to the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade? This western Massachusetts tradition will step off late Sunday morning to the delight of many thousands of people along the route from Northampton Street to High Street. 22News is working for you with spectator information for the big parade!

When does the parade start?

The parade typically gets going between 11:30 A.M. and 11:45 A.M. Get there early, because popular viewing places fill up fast!

How long is the parade?

If you plan on attending the parade, you can expect a lot of marchers along the 2.65 mile-long route. Organizers say it can take up to three hours from the start of the parade until you see the last of the marching contingents.

Where can I park?

Parking is available on side streets along the parade route, as well as in the parking lots on Suffolk and Dwight Streets, near City Hall.

What is the parade route?

The parade starts on Northampton Street near the intersection of Whiting Farms Road, continues north toward Beech Street, then along Beech Street to Appleton Street, and from Appleton to High Street- ending just past Holyoke City Hall.

Click here to view the parade route map on your mobile device.

Will there be road closures?

Obviously, the parade route itself will be shut down to traffic, but that will not start until about 11:00 Sunday morning. Massachusetts State Police MAY close I-91 Exits 16 or 17 if determined necessary.

Will the parade be cancelled in the event of bad weather?

No! The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade continues as scheduled, snow, rain, or shine.

For more information on the parade, visit the website of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee.