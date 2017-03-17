Holyoke Road Race route cleared and ready

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s streets are cleared and ready for the runners for Saturday’s Road Race and for marchers and spectators for Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

A massive coordinated snow removal effort began right after Tuesday’s nor’easter dumped as much as 14 inches of snow on Holyoke. Police Lt. Isaias Cruz told 22News workers had completed the cleanup by sundown Friday; the course was cleared and “No Parking” signs are up along the race route.

Cars on the streets Friday night and very early Saturday morning have to be moved before the race barriers are erected. “Any cars still on the street after 7:00 Saturday morning will be towed,” Lt. Cruz said.

Holyoke’s Department of Public Works had a lot of help removing all the snow from the streets and sidewalks that line the race and parade routes. “It’s been 40-plus individual pieces of equipment, as well as the (Holyoke) gas and electric, Holyoke Water Works, and Westfield, Chicopee. We’re all in this,” Holyoke DPW Superintendent Mike McManus told 22News.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation also loaned Holyoke several pieces of snow removal equipment and personnel to ensure the streets would be ready by race day.