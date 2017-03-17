Greenfield police arrested man after finding stolen handgun in apartment

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Greenfield Thursday after detectives allegedly found two handguns that did not belong to him inside his apartment.

According to Greenfield police, a months long investigation led them to obtain a search warrant for 30-year-old Troy Thomas‘ High Street apartment.

Inside the apartment, Greenfield police say they found a handgun determined to have been stolen from another Greenfield resident. Police are still trying to determine the ownership of a second handgun found in Thomas’ home.

Thomas is being charged with multiple firearms violations, including carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without a permit, improper storage of a firearm, receiving stolen property over $250, and firearms violation with a prior violent/drug crime conviction.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.