East Longmeadow High School athletic director accused of stealing money

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A former athletic director from East Longmeadow High School is being accused of stealing money meant for students.

Police believe Dan Maurer took more than $1,200 from the athletic department while he was the athletic director. The accusation comes just months after the 22News I-Team revealed he was placed on paid administrative leave for alleged drug possession.

According to the police report, the money was supposed to be spent on everything from cheerleading camp to athletic apparel. The report says some of the missing money was handed in by students but never made it to the school’s account.

Town Council President Kevin Manley told 22News the school has changed their policies since the alleged theft was revealed.

“The school’s revised some of the practices of even accepting cash for certain things and will only take checks to prevent this sort of thing from happening in the future,” Manley said.

Maurer is now facing larceny charges in addition to the drug charges stemming from his September arrest. Police say he was arrested after being seen buying pills from a “drug house” that was under surveillance at the time.

He’s been on paid administrative leave since last year. Police say the alleged money scheme is still being investigated.