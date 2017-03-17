Dr. Phil – “Sleeping with the enemy”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Sheri says her husband Eric “rants” and “fusses” when he doesn’t get his way. Eric says if his family would obey his rules, he wouldn’t have to yell “a little bit” to keep them in line.

Hear the audio recordings of Eric’s “fussing.” Do they explain why he’s been arrested over 40 times – 15 for alleged domestic violence and once for alleged aggravated child abuse that left Sheri’s daughter with a fractured skull and all three daughters in foster care?

