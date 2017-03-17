District Attorney Gulluni held re-election campaign party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s office held their 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party in Springfield on Friday.

The event was part celebration, and part re-election campaign party for District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. Dozens crowded the John Boyle O’Reilly Club for Friday night’s event, which featured live music and corned beef.

The DA told 22News he hopes to make this an annual event; “It’s really coming together, law enforcement and all kinds of supporters and friends on a very special day, I think; and a day that we can come together and enjoy each other’s company.”

The party was a fundraiser for Gulluni’s re-election campaign. The DA’s first term is up next year.