Conway Planning Board wants to change the town’s zoning bylaws

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Conway Planning Board wants to revise its zoning bylaws to add an age restricted housing community bylaw, which would allow development of a senior housing community where buildings could be placed closer together.

“They give us a template to say this is what’s allowed and its based on what the people in Conway want, and this is an attempt to revise them to accommodate concerns that people have now,” said Mary McClintock, Co-Chair of the Conway Planning Board.

McClintock told 22News many older Conway residents are leaving town looking for more suitable housing.

“It’s needed everywhere as baby boomers age we are living longer and there is less and less housing,” said Sollena Morginn of conway.

In Conway, 700 of approximately 1,900 residents are people 55 and older, and many of them are saying they want a senior housing community. This can’t happen unless the zoning bylaws are changed.

“A significant number, this is their home they’ve been here 50 years, they’ve raised their children here this is their community and we feel we can make a viable community for them,” said Pixie Holbrook, Chair of the Conway Housing Committee.

Holbrook told 22News they’re looking at places in town where a senior housing community would be most suitable.

A public hearing on the proposed revisions will be held on Thursday, April 6th at Conway Town Hall. They’ll be voted on in a town meeting on May 8th.