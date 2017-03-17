Columbia Gas encouraging residents to get help through Good Neighbor Energy Fund

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the recent winter conditions and cold temperatures in western Massachusetts, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts is encouraging residents in “temporary crisis” to apply for Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund assistance.

According to a news release from Columbia Gas Spokeswoman Andrea Luppi, the Fund helps families who are in “temporary crisis” and don’t qualify for federal and state fuel assistance programs. She said, “Households whose gross income falls between 60% and 80% of the state’s median income levels qualify for this program.”

So, if your household size is four, you would need to have a total gross yearly income of between $65,387 and $87,183 to qualify. Luppi said this year’s Fund disbursement is $425 per eligible household per heating season.

To determine if you qualify, visit your local Salvation Army Corps Community Center, or visit www.magoodneighbor.org.

“The generosity of local residents as well as the giving programs of the Fund’s sponsoring energy companies continue to warm our neighbors across the state,” said Steve Bryant, President of Columbia Gas. “However, donations for this year’s campaign are winding down so we ask that families who are having trouble making ends meet visit a Salvation Army Community Center soon.”

If you would like to help the Fund, Luppi said you can “Give the Gift of Warmth” by using the green-colored Good Neighbor Energy Fund donation envelope found as an insert in monthly energy bills. She said, “Some energy companies offer an ‘add a dollar’ program, which allows customers to contribute on their monthly bill payment by one dollar or more.”

You can also donate at www.magoodneighbor.org or mail a check payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund”, c/o The Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, Massachusetts, 02021-1408.