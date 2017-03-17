Boston St. Patrick’s parade organizers shorten route due to snow

There simply isn't enough time to clear it from all streets

BOSTON (AP) — Snow from a powerful storm earlier this week is forcing St. Patrick’s Day parade organizers in Boston to cut their route short.

The Boston Herald reports organizers of the traditional parade through the South Boston neighborhood have agreed to limit the parade to a roughly two-mile stretch of Broadway while avoiding narrower streets.

Police Commissioner William Evans told the Herald officials are concerned about people standing atop of snowbanks and the potential for snowball fights and other shenanigans. He said 500 public drinking citations were issued last year.

Public Works Deputy Commissioner Mike Brohel said crews have been working to remove snow from the route since Tuesday’s fast -moving storm that blanketed the region, but there simply isn’t enough time to clear it from all streets on the typical route.

