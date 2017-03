SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski will be presiding over a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at Student Prince Friday afternoon.

Despite being a German restaurant, Student Prince has established a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in hosting a luncheon every year.

Colleens from Springfield, Chicopee, Agawam, and Holyoke, and community leaders will be in attendance.

22News Reporter Matt Caron will be at the luncheon Friday afternoon, watch his report on 22News Starting at 5:00.