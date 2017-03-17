Attorney General: Southampton selectmen violated open meeting law

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says that the Southampton Board of Selectmen violated the state’s open meeting law.

The board had met last September in executive session to discuss a town employee, but segued and decided to fire Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Miltimore.

Miltimore filed a complaint in November with the attorney general’s office, alleging that the board met privately to discuss his character without giving him any opportunity to be there. They decided to fire him, though they don’t oversee any member of the fire department, except for the chief.

The meeting was recorded, and the attorney general’s office reviewed the footage. They confirmed that the board acted in executive session when they weren’t supposed to; violating the state’s open meeting law.

Five months before Miltimore was fired, he was placed on administrative leave after filing a complaint against another town employee.

22News attempted to contact Miltimore, but we have been unsuccessful. We also reached out to the Southampton Fire Department, but no one there wanted to give a comment; referring questions to the Board of Selectman. Town Hall is closed on Friday, and the selectmen were not available for comment, either.