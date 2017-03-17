Amherst College announces finalists for new mascots

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst College has narrowed its list of possible new mascots. The five finalists are:

The Fighting Poets

The Mammoths

Purple and White

The Valley Hawks

The Wolves

The committee said all five have connections to the school or region. The final vote for the mascot begins Monday and the winner will be announced this spring.

Trustees dropped Lord Jeff last year partly because the 18th Century British General Jeffery Amherst had suggested giving smallpox-infected blankets to Native Americans.

