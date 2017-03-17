42nd annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race: Route and Information

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race is a tradition that dates back 42 years. It is a challenging 10K race for runners, who are cheered on by thousands of spectators along the streets of Holyoke.

How do I register?

Online registration is now closed, but those interested in running the race can register in person at the race headquarters, 143 Maple Street, between 3:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. on Friday and 9:00 P.M. to noon on Saturday.

How do I pick up my race number?



You have to pick up your race number in person at race headquarters, 143 Maple Street, between 3:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. on Friday and 9:00 P.M. to noon on Saturday.

When does the race start?

The 10K race begins at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday

Kids’ fun run begins at 10:45 A.M. – no registration required- line up at Hampden and Walnut Streets

Where do I park?

You may park at Holyoke Community College on Homestead Avenue- shuttles will be running between the college and the starting/finish lines. Runners must get on the shuttle by noontime. Spectators may also park in downtown parking lots, or on nearby streets- note that parking can be somewhat difficult to come by near the finish line, where there are lots of spectators.

What is the race route?

The race starts at the beginning of Maple Street in downtown Holyoke, and continues down South Street toward Westfield Road, then up Homestead Avenue past HCC to Cherry Street, which turns into Beech Street. The race ends on Hampden Street near the corner of Maple. This is where the largest group of spectators tends to congregate.

