$3.5 million of cocaine found in truck axles

(CNN) – Jim Booterbaugh, a Neighbor said, “It’s crazy. It’s sick. I can’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it. Not here, we’re in the middle of nowhere.”

Booterbaugh said he knew something was going on near his home off harry James Lane in Blakeslee in early February.

Booterbaugh said, “They are sitting across the street and they’re watching with binoculars.”

As it turns out, “They” were Pocono mountain regional police and members of the Scranton DEA task force.

Chief Chris Wagner, Pocono Mountain Regional Police said, “The resident office in Scranton received national intelligence regarding the possibility of a shipment of large quantities of cocaine coming through our area.”

It was here near this warehouse Pocono mountain regional police and the Scranton DEA say they made their second largest cocaine bust in recent years.

On February 8th investigators found 46 kilograms of cocaine. Worth about 3.5 million dollars. Hidden in the axles of a big rig.

Wagner said, “That amount of cocaine is obviously not a frequent occurrence.”

Neither was knowing the exact location of where the drugs would be hidden in the truck.

Wagner said, “It saves us a lot of time and a lot of aggravation. Drug organizations go to great lengths to transport and conceal large quantities of controlled substances so they come up with some pretty clever ways to conceal it.”

However, not clever enough. Manuel Escarcega Jr. has been taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.