What the federal interest rate hike means for you

(CNN) – Be prepared to pay more. The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point. It’s just the third time rates have gone up since the financial crisis, and more hikes may come this year.

Higher rates have come back to America. Of course one rate hike won’t change the world, but if you have a credit card, savings account, if you invest in stocks or bonds, or want to buy a house or a car, you should probably pay attention.

Hate to say it, but your credit cards will get more expensive. Credit card companies typically mirror the fed. So, chances are the interest rate you pay could rise, soon. If you can, pay off your balances fast. Or transfer your balance to a zero-interest card, to give you a little more time.

Car loan companies tend to do the same thing as credit card companies. Expect to see similar increases on that car loan rate.

Likewise, if you’re shopping for a new mortgage, even though the fed doesn’t directly set mortgage rates.

Don’t expect to see your savings account fatten. To start seeing more interest on your money, the fed will have to raise rates higher, which it may do at least two more times this year.

